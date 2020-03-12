MLB to delay opening day by at least 2 weeks

On Thursday, Major League Baseball said that they will be delaying opening day by at least two weeks.

They also decided to cancel spring training games as of 3 p.m. today (4 p.m. eastern time). The 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely, too.

MLB said the changes come due to the national emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic and are in the interest of "the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs, and our millions of loyal fans."

The MLB said they will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance about daily operations and workouts will be relayed to the clubs in the coming days.

The statement from the MLB closes with, "Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus."