MIAA eliminates most non-conference play for basketball, volleyball, women's soccer

Emporia State and Washburn will face primarily other MIAA teams this year in a slate of sports, the MIAA announced Monday.

The league eliminated most non-conference play for men's and women's basketball, volleyball, and women's soccer. MIAA football already operates on a conference-only schedule, with each team playing each other once.

Basketball will still have the option of playing exhibitions, so what have become traditional trips to KU or K-State for Washburn and ESU could still happen. Also, volleyball could build a schedule with more than one match in a day, opening up potential for a nonconference date.

The announcement comes after NCAA Division II dropped the maximum number of games allowed for each sport in response to economic fallout schools face due to COVID-19:

Football: max 10 games (instead of 11)

Volleyball: 20 (26)

Basketball: 22 (26)

Softball: 44 (56)

Baseball: 40 (50)

The MIAA CEO Council also announced Monday a change in brackets and dates for the 2020-2021 MIAA Championships.