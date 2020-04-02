MHK Together supporting local businesses and the community

Looking for a way to support local businesses while helping those in need in the Manhattan community, local strategic marketing agency, 502, came up with the MHK Together program, along with the help of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.

MHK Together is a website that allows visitors to purchase gift cards from a variety of locally owned Manhattan small businesses.

With each gift card purchase, generous donations from local contributors are matching dollar for dollar, to generate gift cards for groceries for those in need in the Manhattan community.

Local contributors include The Ward & Brenda Morgan Donor Advised Fund, The Lincoln & Dorothy Diehl Advised Fund, The Mary Vanier Donor Advised Fund, The Butler Family Community Foundation, Megan and Bruce Weber (KSU Coach) and The Goldstein Charitable Trust.

“Some of the transactions we’ve seen have been crazy. People are spending thousands of dollars, you know supporting their favorite businesses, and…and it just says a lot about the community that we live in…and….and the people…that…that we’re lucky enough to call our neighbors and friends here in Manhattan.” 502, principal/founder, Blade Mages says.

Nearly $184,000 dollars’ worth of gift cards have been purchased, since the start of MHK Together , just two weeks ago. For more information, on how you can purchase gift cards, or apply for assistance visit. MHK Together.org.