Lyon County reports first death due to COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirmed the first death due to the coronavirus in Lyon County.

The patient was a white, non-Hispanic female in her 70's. She first tested positive on April 14, 2020.

Contact investigations are ongoing and any identified close contacts have been quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms by Lyon County Public Health Staff.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathy to the family who lost their loved one,” said Renee Hively, Lyon County Health Officer. “No time is a good time to lose a loved one, but it is especially hard during this time in our lives.”