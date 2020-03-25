Lyon County reports 2 new cases of coronavirus

Lyon County officials say they now have four cases of Coronavirus in their county.

In an on-air interview on KVOE Radio, Lyon County Public Health Officer Renee Hively said they have three confirmed cases and a presumed positive case.

The presumed positive case is related to the original two cases. The fourth patient is unrelated, according to Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern.

On Sunday, officials announced their first two cases. They were in self isolation and being told not to leave their home until they have been cleared.

Health officials say they are also investigating to see who the two may have been in contact with over the past several days.