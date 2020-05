The death of a 72-year-old Lyon County inmate is under investigation.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says around 1:40 a.m. a staff member found Harold Gillen unresponsive, slouched over in his bunk.

Efforts to revive Gillen were unsuccessful, he was pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m.

Officials say Gillen had been behind bars in Lyon County since March 27.

He was awaiting a pre-trial hearing for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon.