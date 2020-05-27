Lyon Co. to continue following modified Phase 2 guidelines

Lyon County has announced that it will be continuing to follow Governor Laura Kelly’s original Phase 2 guidelines.

While COVID-19 still remains a threat around the state, Lyon Co. says that it will still be following the modified Phase 2 plans.

Governor Kelly announced Tuesday, May 26, that she would return power to the counties on how they handle reopening, rescinding her statewide health order.

More information on how Lyon Co. is handling the pandemic can be found on the Lyon County Public Health website.

