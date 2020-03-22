Lyon Co. reports first two positive COVID-19 cases

Lyon County Health officials are confirming they have two cases of coronavirus.

According to a news release, the two are currently in self isolation and being told not to leave their home until they have been cleared.

Health officials say they are also investigating to see who the two may have been in contact with over the past several days.

“Working together, each one of us has an opportunity to minimize the spread of disease”, stated Renee Hively, Lyon County Health Officer. "Everyone should continue using protective measures which include social distancing (no closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes), washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover your mouth when you cough, avoid touching your face, mouth and eyes and stay home when you are sick."