Lyon Co. reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

The Lyon County Public Health Department says there are 27 new cases of COVID-19 as they continue to monitor several cluster sites in their community.

The health department announced they have five cluster sites as of Monday afternoon.

A cluster site for COVID-19 is identified as an area with two or more cases that are not linked.

Tyson food showed the biggest jump. On Monday they had 34 confirmed cases. They now have 48.

Simmons Foods has 13. Heritage Pentecostal Church has 7 and Hostess Brands and Detroit Diesel each have four.