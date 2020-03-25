Lyon Co. issues Stay at Home Order

Lyon County Public Health has issued a county-wide Stay at Home order, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday until April 25.

The order was signed on Tuesday and follows many of the same guidelines as other Stay at Home Orders throughout the country; essential services like seeking medical care and buying groceries is allowed, but entertainment locations like bowling alleys and movie theaters were ordered shut. Residents are also allowed to continue caring for friends, family or pets who may live in another household and can still enjoy outdoor activities like biking or walking. However, all playgrounds will be closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Weddings, wakes and funerals are also not allowed to occur during this time.

All essential businesses must practice the six-foot social distancing order.

Anyone who violates the order is subject to a Class A Misdemeanor, which is punishable by fine of up to $2,500 or one year in jail.

As of Wednesday morning, Lyon County has two positive cases of the coronavirus.