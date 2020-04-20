Lyon Co. identifies Cluster sites in latest COVID-19 report

The Lyon County Public Health Department has named five locations as cluster sites for COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon.

A cluster site for COVID-19 is identified as a an area with two or more cases that are not linked.

According to data released on the Health Department’s Facebook page, the cluster sites in Lyon County include: Simmons Foods, Tyson Foods, Hostess Brands, heritage Pentacostal Church and Detroit Diesel.

Tyson Foods has the highest reported COVID-19 cases of all cluster sites, with 34 confirmed cases.

Simmons Foods follows with 13 confirmed cases, Heritage Pentacostal Church with seven and four cases at both Hostess Brands and Detroit Diesel.

The data also shows the age group with the highest amount of COVID-19 cases range from the ages of 50-59 with 27 confirmed cases.

The data comes one day after Lyon County report its first COVID-19 related death.

