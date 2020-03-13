Louisiana postpones April 4 primary because of coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Louisiana's governor is postponing the state's April presidential primary election for two months because of the coronavirus. Gov. John Bel Edwards approved a request Friday from Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to delay the April 4 primary until June 20.

An Edwards spokeswoman says the Democratic governor was signing the order Friday. That makes Louisiana the first state to push back its election because of the virus. The state health department says that more than 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. For most people, the virus causes only mild symptoms such as fever or cough.

 