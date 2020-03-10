Louisiana couple accused of stealing $1,000 worth of beer

Authorities in Louisiana say a couple accused of swiping more than $1,000 worth of beer from the shelves of Target stores has been arrested.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies said they began investigating the beer burglaries last week. Records obtained by news outlets show the couple allegedly made six runs to two Baton Rouge Target locations less than 10 miles apart between Feb. 24 and 29.

The Advocate says Ashley Forbes and her husband, Matthew Forbes, were captured on security cameras filling shopping baskets with cases of beer before slipping out of the stores without paying. The two were arrested Sunday and booked into jail on theft charges.