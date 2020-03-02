Long-rumored Woody Allen memoir coming in April

A long rumored and seemingly doomed Woody Allen project is finally coming out. Grand Central Publishing announced Monday that Allen's memoir will be released April 7. The title is "Apropos of Nothing."

Publishers had reportedly declined to release an Allen book in recent years because of the damage to his reputation after allegations he sexually abused his daughter Dylan.

Grant Central is promising what it calls a comprehensive account of the Oscar-winning filmmaker's life and career. That includes his relationships with family members and what it calls the loves of his life.