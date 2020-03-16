Logan Elementary School provides food to kids while school is out

Logan Elementary School is also providing food to kids while classes are suspended.

They have food on hand for kids ages 1 to 18 and are giving it out Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon both this week and next week.

Family boxes, compromising of canned food, bread, and whatever food their Community Resource Center has on hand, will also be provided to families in need of food.

Principal Christine Saunders says the district is also meeting and planning on how to keep kids learning while they are not in school.

"With this pandemic, everything's kind of up in the air right now," Saunders said. "We're getting together to plan to figure out how we can try to keep students engaged and learning, even while they're not at school."

"It's nice to know there are places providing these opportunities for kids to try to keep things a little normal and on track," Sarah Dreher, a parnet of a student, said.