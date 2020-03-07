Local vendors fling up lots of goodies at the Spring Fling 2020 on Saturday.

The Spring Fling featured over 50 vendors at the wood shed, also known as the Old Moose Lodge on North Kansas Avenue.

A variety of vendors from food to hand crafted jewelry to home-made crafts were throughout the venue.

People could of also put your name in for a raffle and all the proceeds are going to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

They say you could find just about anything at the Spring Fling.

"We've got a variety of everything. We've got food, we've got crafts, we've got like your main things, like your tuba wear, Mary Kay, and all that, but we've got a lot of crafters, we've got native art," Terri Cramer, event coordinator, Spring Fling explained.

"You came here with your grandparents to play bingo or to dance, but we renovated the building, we've had the building for about 3 years," Janice Brown, owner of Old Moose Lodge said.

The event ran from 10 am to 4 p.m.