Local teens use their free time giving to local health care workers

During the coronavirus pandemic, health care workers are the front line to our needs.

William Willhite and Aydan Rohlf says they wanted to do something to meet their needs on Saturday.

"One of the biggest complaints I've always heard is I never had time to eat while I was working," William Willhite said.

William Willhite is a senior from Valley Falls High School. He and Aydan Rohlf from Washburn Rural Middle School are concerned that health care workers are not eating enough during their long shifts.

"I mean I know we're supposed to stay at home, school's cancelled, and try to minimize contact, but that doesn't mean we can't do little things like this and help pull our weight so we can get this crisis over quicker," Willhite explained.

The health care workers of St. Francis Hospital says it is harder to eat these days.

"It's a lot harder to get food, you have to order stuff," Patrick Orton of St. Francis Hospital said. This is huge my friend, she's a nurse in the ER, she called me and said, 'hey these kind kids out here, kind gentlemen brought us some food and I came out here just blown away and it just means a whole lot to us."

William and Aydan say they could not have done this without the help of food donations from Stewart’s Ol Smokehouse.

"Usually I'll just have for lunch these chips right here, but now I have a full meal so that's nice," Dianne Arrella of St. Francis Hospital said.

William says with his mom and sister being apart of health care, he saw a need that needed to be met.

"Its harder on these nurses here who are having to battle this and not being able to see their families and going home stressed out," Willhite emphasized. "I figured just help serve food, they wouldn't have to worry about where there meal was going to be coming from and its something simple, we're outside, we have distance, we sanitize everything so we're minimizing contact."

William and Aydan, both cadets of Topeka's Civil Air Patrol say serving is the least they can do.

"I'm sure this means a lot because they usually just have to eat the food that the hospital provides," Rohlf said.

"As cadets we try to live by that as much as possible and when we find opportunities like this, I believe it's my duty as a cadet to take these opportunities and volunteer to communities that's helped me out so much," Willhite said.

William and Aydan say they plan to continue serving food to the St. Francis health care workers in the upcoming weeks.