Local small businesses are seeing PPP funding coming in, self-employed businesses are not

There are a countless number of small businesses and self-employed businesses who are struggling to make ends meet amid the coronavirus economic downturn.

Many small and self-employed businesses have filed for loans through the small business administration.

According to a recent report, over 26,000 Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funding were given to small businesses in Kansas.

While the loans from the federal government provided a lifeline for small businesses, for many self-employed businesses, the money has never come.

The process for filing for the PPP loan only took a little over two weeks for a local business like Create Hair Studio to get approved.

"It was a relief," stylist of Create Hair Studio, Meagan Sayler said.

Before getting approved for the loan, employees like Meagan Sayler had to file for unemployment.

"We got approved for the PPP loan, so fortunately I didn't have to be on it very long," Sayler explained. "It's reassuring knowing I work for someone who genuinely cares and genuinely wants us to be taken care of."

Meagan says the loan helps, but the reality of not being able to work still hits hard.

"We're all frustrated in this situation, even people who are getting benefits, because it's the fear of the unknown. I feel really fortunate that I was able to receive benefits. There are a lot of people who haven't," Sayler said.

As for self-employed businesses, they are not seeing the results of receiving funding.

"As of yesterday, there were stylist being told that our unemployment is not going to come for another three to six weeks for the self-employed," Amber Landrum, owner of Boss Babe Nails LLC. said.

"Now that we're shut down, we're not receiving the help that we need, we're not getting answers to our questions," Landrum emphasized. "I feel like now I am very close to losing all of it the longer that this goes on."

Amber says besides applying for a PPP loan, she still has issues filing for unemployment.

"I've tried everyday to create a profile and I still keep getting the same error message and I've tried to call the unemployment office but every time I call it just rings busy," she explained.

This reality is not only affecting her business, but her clients too.

"Repayment may not be as easy, even though I have clients who are dying to get in, I have clients who have canceled their appointment indefinitely, because their scared, having a loan would definitely help payback the debt that we have," Landrum added.

But, there is still light in the darkness.

"A handful of my clients have reached out and purchase like gift cards to try and keep me a float in the meantime," Landrum said.

Both stylist say the beauty industry is not receiving the best of luck during this time.

"Feel like it should be an eye opener for people to show them how important it is to support your local businesses," Sayler added.

The Kansas Board of Cosmetology says no stylists are able to practice in their homes. Both stylists say they have taken this time to study and improve their techniques.