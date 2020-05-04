Local restaurants and stores reopen its doors with consistent flow of customers

Restaurants opened dining areas and essential stores reopened their doors, but it's all with restrictions.

After being closed for about five weeks, businesses in NOTO opened their doors Monday

"We're just trying to get going again and see what happens," Brad Jennings, owner of Bradley's Corner Cafe said.

As the state begins phase one of its reopening, some local restaurants had a consistent flow of customers throughout the day.

Local businesses owners hope to get back on their feet.

"I needed to open up as soon as I could, so this was the first opportunity, so I jumped on it," Bob Secord, owner of Kaw River Rustics said.

"It was really kind of hard to keep employees going without any money.-so will just kind of hope this blows over and wait and see," Jennings emphasized.

Stores were eager to welcome customers, too and businesses have put safety precautions in place.

"One thing we did do is we made up a few signs, just trying to say stay apart, if you feel sick go home, limited occupancy, limited touching," Secord explained. "We've got six feet markers on the floor. We have hand sanitizer. Kind of asking people to wear mask if they feel that's what they need to do."

They also must limit seating to keep people six-feet apart.

"We're going to look at tables putting them outside and so we can have some social distancing that way," Jennings said. "We got to try something, so we're going to try tables."

But, they say customers are ready to explore and had no hesitation about entering in.

"Had a couple of people marched right on in, they weren't afraid of nothing. Kind of barking about not liking the shut down, basically they were ready to get right out and get something going," Secord said.

Businesses are hoping to make up for lost time and money.

"We're going to do this for two weeks straight, we're basically going to be opened everyday 10-4 to get this thing rolling to see who we can get in here, see if we can get the business back on its feet," Secord explained.

Customers told 13 News that they feel comfortable going to dine in restaurants and some people said it's refreshing to go shopping in-person rather than online.