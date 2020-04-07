Local responders surprise four-year-old for his birthday

Our local emergency responders sounded the alarm for a special birthday wish Tuesday.

Members of the Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department, and our local AMR ambulance crews loudly announced their arrival outside Mason Bowman's house Tuesday morning.

Mason turned four years old Tuesday! His moms says he loves anything with sirens, so she called to see if TPD could send one squad car over. They called back and said a whole fleet was on the way!

Once they parked, they all got out and sang happy birthday, then delivered a gift bag sealed with evidence tape!

His mom says Mason was excited to get his very own parade!