Local photographer donates money from photos to TRM

A local photographer found an opportunity to teach his kids and help the community at the same time.

Kenny Membrino and his family drove around offering free porch photo sessions to families.

While the shoots were free, they did accept donations. In all, they ended up raising just over $600, $500 of which they donated to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

"We're definitely in a decent position right now, so teaching these guys that some people aren't as lucky and everyone deserves a chance to be in that position," Membrino said. "Anything we can do to help out, volunteer-wise money-wise, anything like that, we're happy to do."

They are going to donate the other $100 to the Logan Elementary Community Room.