Local pastors come together for moment of prayer at state capital

Dozens of people gathered on the south lawn of the state capital to grieve the death of George Floyd and to share a moment of faith.

"We're getting here to maybe just sing amazing grace, Clarence Newton is going to pray from new life church. Him and I are hosting this thing and maybe get a couple of people to pray. This is not one of those marches this is just a get together, love on each other, a little prayer and crying before God." said Topeka Bible Church Pastor Jim Cognan

Topeka Bible Church, New Life Church, and several other churches united their congregations for a prayer gathering.

"The best part is that it's African American, Caucasian, Latino Americans, Indigenous Americans, all of us standing together just to cry to say God this just hurts too much to keep going, please help please save us."

Clarence Newton of new life says after a week of violent protests, he and several other pastors wanted Topeka to experience a moment of peace and prayer.

"The violence isn't necessary, I believe especially as a believer in Christ that anything we want to do, anything that we're hoping for and changes that we want happens after prayer"

Newton says that during a time of confusion and injustice, it's important to have faith.

"We must find God's purpose and what he would have us to do especially as a church on the other side of this tragedy, do not let this divide the body of Christ, we must be the light in a dying and perverse nation, they need someone to look forward to and I read somewhere in that word that he'll draw all men into him."

