Local high schools reschedule graduation

Seaman, Shawnee Heights and Washburn Rural high schools have rescheduled their graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.

The graduations will take place at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka on August 2, 2020. Shawnee Heights graduation will be at 1 p.m., Seaman will be at 4 p.m., and Washburn Rural will be at 7 p.m.

All three schools were originally to have graduation on May 17 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools say it was unlikely the graduation would have been able to happen as planned. They hope moving the ceremony to later in the summer will increase the chances that the virus restrictions and precautions will be lifted.