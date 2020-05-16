Local gyms prepare to reopen with new protocols

As the state enters into phase 1.5, salons and gyms will be the next businesses to reopen its doors on Monday.

Crunch Fitness plans to reopen its doors next week with new protocols.

"What can we do better in terms of offering a more clean and fresh environment for our members," spokesperson of Crunch Fitness, Evan Johnson said.

"There will be changes, the amount of cleaning that's going to be happening when people come in," Johnson explained. "We've also added another 125 signs signs, dozen new sanitation station to help isolate which direction people should walk, which areas will be closed down."

Though gyms are allowed to reopen, members will not have access to everything.

"Will have group fitness closed, because that's part of the mandate, as well as the locker room will not be accessible unless you need to use the restroom," Johnson explained. "As well as Kids Crunch won't be open either. We want to make sure that we're taking those steps appropriately, so we're keeping those areas, pre-controlled."

Johnson says there will be a different way for members to enter into the gym, "when you first come up to the door, someone is going to take your temperature, it will be touchless, it's just a laser of whether or not you will be accepted into the building."

"As well as our staff having face masks and gloves, visually that's a different experience, but I think it's something people are becoming accustomed to," he added.

It doesn't just stop at access and entrances, Crunch Fitness is also boosting its cleaning regimen.

"We've introduced a new 125 point cleaning inspection sheet, we also put together a new 40-page operations guide for COVID specifically, increasing the amount of training we've been using for preventative maintenance," Johnson said.

"So on Monday and Tuesday, I'm going to spend a significant amount of time making sure everyone properly understands how to properly keep our members safe," he emphasized.

Evan says when the gym reopens, all members first month will be free.

"Don't worry about seeing dues, don't worry about seeing any fees and we understand not all the amenities are going to be open, we just want you to come and be healthy," he said.

Crunch Fitness in Lawrence and Topeka plans to reopen the gym on Wednesday. New hours will be Monday to Friday at 5 A.M. to 11 P.M. and, Saturday and Sunday at 7 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Co-Law fitness posted on their Facebook, they will reopen on Monday at 12 midnight.