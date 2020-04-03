Local gym holds virtual group fitness classes during coronavirus pandemic

A crossfit gym in Topeka has moved its group fitness classes to a virtual platform as the coronavirus pandemic stalled all in-person workouts.

With stay-at-home orders in place, gyms like Lionheart Athletic Performance & Fitness were forced to close.

Owner, Cody Rhinehart said, “We were hoping that it would pass over Kansas and when we saw that wasn’t the case, we basically duplicated what we’re doing inside the gym -- outside the gym.”

Through the 'Zoom' app, they are able to continue group fitness classes.

Rhinehart said, “We have actual live coaching classes where they can hop on and still be coached through the actual workouts.”

Lionheart even allowed its members to check out gym equipment that they could take home and use during the workouts.

“When that equipment goes out the door, that’s a good amount of money that’s going out the door," said Rhinehart, "At the same time, they’re still investing in us during this time and they’re still supporting us. We wanted to be able to do something in return.”

During a time where social distancing keeps people apart, Rhinehart said having a community is even more important.

“It adds a little bit of social that you normally have at the gym, that if it’s just a recorded workout you don’t have that anymore," he said.

Members said they are thankful to be part of a gym that values that.

"It gives people an outlet, it gives people something where they feel like their feed isn't full of coronavirus," said Rhinehart, "It's positive, it's a group of about 100 people that are all in the same boat of I just want to be healthier, I'm making this a lifestyle and look at all these other people that are doing it with me."

For more information about the virtual classes, visit their Facebook page.