Local financial group to offer free advice Tuesday

A local financial group will offer free advice tomorrow.

Financial advisors with Carlson Financial will take your calls to answer any kind of money questions you may have.

Owner Carl Carlson says the unstable markets has left a lot of people scratching their heads when it comes to what moves to make and when. Carl says he's offering up his staff to help, with no obligation or sales tactics involved.

“You know we are coming up on the 15th, that's another payroll for a lot of people, and there's another one after that,” Carlson said. “I don't think a lot of the people have got the funding for that yet. So I know businesses are getting very nervous right now, you just need to be all over that, try to make sure that happens.”

The number to call tomorrow is 844-CARLSON.

Carlson also says small businesses still should apply for the "Paycheck Protection Program." Congress should approve more money for it soon.