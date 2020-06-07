Local faith leaders work together on racial equity

Local faith leaders are working together to discuss racial equity in the faith community, and to develop a plan on how they can make change in the Topeka community.

Pastor Carl Frazier with New Hope and Love Community Church created a series of videos speaking with local faith leaders on how they plan to work together to address racial equity in the community.

"I think its a good opportunity for us as leaders to talk to business leaders to come up with a plan," Pastor Carl Frazier with New Hope and Love Community Church said. "It's nice to march, but marching doesn't give you any results. you have to come up with a plan after this and talk to leaders and say what are you going to do."

The video included Pastor Nathan Marsh with First Baptist Church, Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen with First Congregational Church, and Rabbi Debbie Stiel with Temple Beth Sholom.

"I learned that through diversity we can grow, we can learn from each other and i think each person brings different things to the table when you have diversity," Pastor Frazier explained.

"I think it's very important that leaders of all types speak out now and say that we understand that all people are created equal and all people need to be given chances and opportunities," Rabbi Debbie Stiel with Temple Beth Sholom said.

Rabbi Debbie Stiel says they're plan is to speak with business leaders to ensure there is opportunity for everyone, "I would like to see us encourage those who are in business to make sure there are hiring opportunities for people across the board."

Pastor Carl says he is also working with other faith leaders in Topeka and in the Kansas City area. Faith leaders agree that it starts with the people in the community.

"Our young people, our faith based community, our church leaders, all of those together with those in city government and be able to sit down and have a discussion together," Pastor Dr. Gregory Smith Sr. said during a zoom meeting. "Let's hear what our young people have to say because they also have a voice in this city as well."

They say change can happen with the unity of faith leaders.

"I'm hoping with this that corporation leadership of Topeka can show that we have diversity all around to. if we can show diversity in our churches and temples, we should be able to show diversity in other places to," Pastor Frazier said.

Here is a full look at the 'Racial Equity in the Community' video created by Pastor Carl Frazier.