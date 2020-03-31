Local educators help students transition to online learning

In a time of social distancing, classrooms have gone digital, but not everyone has the resources to fully adjust

"They're not having any difficulties that fall through the cracks, we want to make sure that they get what everyone else is getting," said Katie Sonderegger.

Quincy Elementary principal Katie Sonderegger and USD 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson visited students at Topeka Rescue Mission this morning to make sure their online studies were going smoothly...

“We’re making sure that students here at the rescue mission are on their computer and they have what they need, we’re delivering teacher tool kits as well, really just to give them all the supplies they need,” said Tiffany Anderson

Adjusting to an online learning environment can be overwhelming for some, so local educators are stepping up.

“We had a few little issues with students knowing how to get on the computer and things like that but that’s why Ms. Sonderegger ran right over here and showed them how to get on to and made sure they had what they needed.”

“We’re delivering this on Thursday and Friday, we have crayons in the kit pencils in the kit in here we have some rulers a deck of cards, dice pencil sharpeners, some art items as well”

Giving everyone a chance to continue to learn.

"We're really here to make sure that all people know that they are not alone, they're loved by many people in the community, and making sure kids are on online and learning the second day of school."