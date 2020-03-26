Local economics leaders say stimulus package will boost local businesses

Local economic leaders say the stimulus package will be an added boost for businesses.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the federal help will complement the local HOST program announced earlier this week.

It will use private donations, matched by local sales tax dollars from JEDO, to buy items from local businesses, then give those to people out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GTP Vice President Curtis Sneden says he wants businesses to know they have support.

“Stick together,” Sneden said. “We are all in this together. This is truly unprecedented but it's also an opportunity for us to appreciate how connected we are and how much as a community we really are bound together.”

Sneden says GTP also set up the Support Topeka website with information and resources for businesses and local residents.