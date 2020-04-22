Local dairy farm blessed by local grocery stores, community support

Dairy farms across the nation are struggling with the reduced demand for their milk, due to restaurant closures and stay-at-home orders.

Hildebrand Farms Dairy counts themselves lucky in the current climate of supply and demand.

“Many dairy farms are having to dump, I know that is happening within the state of Kansas right now, but we are fortunate and we are not in that situation right now.” Hildebrand Farms Dairy, Operations Manager, Melissa Hildebrand-Reed says.

The Hildebrand Farms Dairy has a unique feature--

“We’re very blessed to have what we have here though with our on-site processing plant, it gives us a little more control.” Hildebrand-Reed says.

Doing their own processing allows them to sell their milk at an on-site store - and put them in the perfect position to meet a local need--

When Melissa heard Hy-Vee in Manhattan was having trouble keeping dairy items in stock, she approached the manager to ask for more space for their products, and they agreed to give her more space, while giving customers a discount on the product.

“It’s been flying off the shelf. That was such an amazing blessing from Hy-Vee to do that for us, but also, to give our customers a chance to get our product at a little better rate.” Hildebrand-Reed says.

Other locally owned grocery stores have reached out to Hildebrand, too -- giving them more shelf space, to keep their product moving.

“We truly appreciate our customers that do support us, because it does keep us going and we truly couldn’t do it without our customers.” Hildebrand-Reed says.

Hildebrand Farms Dairy will also have a pop-up farm stand in Lawrence, three weekends in May, expanding their product reach to customers.

Hildebrand Farms Dairy offers milk, butter, cream, and flavored milks, including chocolate, strawberry and root beer flavors.

For more information on where you can find Hildebrand Farms Dairy products and their pop-up stand, visit their Hildebrand Farms Dairy Facebook page.