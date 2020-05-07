Local clergy reach out to support each other during coronavirus pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, clergy have been asked to lead their congregations into uncharted waters.

The pastors themselves needed some assistance along the way, and they found it by looking to each other.

"I mean nobody has navigated this before," said the Rev. Grant English, pastor of Western Hills Baptist Church, 2900 S.W. Auburn Road.

Local pastors have a long history of working together on projects including Sharefest, YoungLife and the Topeka Rescue Mission, English said

Relationships formed among Topeka-area clergy have proven very beneficial during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There was already a baseline of relationships among us," English said. "So it really wasn't a huge stretch for us to get around tables and to get around phone calls to start figuring out what to do next."

With stay-at-home orders now being phased out, churches are looking at when they might resume meeting together again.

"We are anticipatiing returning to the building on June 7," English said. "But that could change."

He said local ministers continue to vist with each other, keeping posted on the latest health directives from state and county leaders.

"That's where these other pastors come in," English said. "There's a bunch of us already talking about, 'OK, what are you going to do? How are you going to do social distancing? So we're already processing through all that."

The Rev. Raymond Berry, pastor of Gethsemane Worship Center, 1404 N. Kansas Ave., said the Zoom social media platform has been instrumental ih helping pastors and their wives stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pastors and their wives have been trying to Zoom on Saturday mornings, just to sort of touch base, to see how one another's doing," Berry said, "sort of compare notes and see how others are doing their servicesnad how they're continuing to get the Gospel out."

Berry said his congregation also is looking at when it might start meeting together again.

"Bottom line is we just want to be able to fellowship," he said, "but we also want to be able to do it in a safe way so that we don't endanger anybody."

While many churches are continuing to hold services online, several local congregations plan to resume meeting in-person again on Sunday, which is Mother's Day.

One of the larger Topeka churches planning to resume services on Sunday is First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 S.W. Gage, which has arranged chairs in its sanctuary to ensure proper social distancing. The church also plans to require attendees to wear masks to services.

