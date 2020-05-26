Local cleaning specialists offer tips to stay safe as businesses reopen

As businesses reopen SERVPRO Cleaning Specialist in Topeka recommends four things to look for.

While the nation is concerned about returning to pre-pandemic activities, cleanliness seems to be on most top priority lists.

SERVPRO’s Daniel Thorman notes four things to look for to ensure they are in a clean and healthy environment.

1. Look for signs of cleanliness.

Upon entering a building take into account whether the space has been cleaned recently. There should be no visible dirt or trash and especially no fingerprints on doors, windows, countertops and tables. High-touch surfaces like these should be disinfected regularly and often. A freshly cleaned facility will also smell just that – freshly clean. Standalone sanitization stations are a good way to see which businesses are keeping health a priority.

2. What adjustments have the staff made?

The responsibility of stopping the spread of COVID-19 is the responsibility of everyone. Staff of retail businesses, restaurants and community centers should be vigorously trained in CDC-approved cleaning methods. Employees that do not use proper techniques or cleaning products might not be properly trained. Look for staff wearing gloves, masks and practicing social distancing while interacting with others.

3. What adjustments has the business made to the physical space?

Many facilities that have reopened have made physical changes prior to customers entering the building. Businesses may adjust traffic flow by marking paths to walk in order to prevent congestion in certain areas. Many businesses have put up barriers between customers and employees if they haven’t installed contactless points-of-sale. A good way to curb the spread of the virus is to eliminate high-touch surfaces which can be done by propping open doors and opening windows. Some businesses have even reduced the number of guests allowed inside their facilities.

4. Does it look like business as usual?

What was once normal may now change forever. If a business or facility is following the same operating procedures as before the pandemic there is a good chance that management is not taking the threat seriously and not prioritizing the health of the community. Many businesses have reduced hours or offered other times for high-risk individuals to come and shop. Check social media pages or websites for communication about hours and steps being taken to protect guests.

“We see it as our duty—not our job—to inspire confidence with consumers and employees by helping ensure businesses are ‘Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned’,” says Daniel Thorman, owner of SERVPRO of West Topeka. “Whether it is an office building, restaurant, retail space, event center, school, daycare, or any other location, we’re here to help—24 hours a day, 7 days a week—in the communities we call home.”

SERVPRO says that just because a company is the expert in their business doesn’t mean that they are experts in cleaning.