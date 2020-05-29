Local cleaning company sanitizes SNCO emergency call center

The people taking emergency calls in Shawnee County now have a safer place to work.

Cleaning company ServPro of West Topeka visited the Shawnee County Emergency Response Center to sanitize and disinfect the building at no charge. They wiped down surfaces with their company's cleaning chemical, then followed up with a mist spray around the building.

The cleaning is part of SERVPRO's efforts to help local first responders during the pandemic.

"These folks in law enforcement are out every day keeping us safe,” Jay Coverdale, with SERVPRO, said. “So, we're doing a preemptive cleaning here as a favor to them, and a way to give back just a little bit."

"We really can't say how much we appreciate what SERVPRO's done for us today, the Sheriff's Office is very appreciative," Director of Communications Melanie Bergers said.

Director Bergers said everyone was able to keep taking calls and responding to emergencies during the cleaning.