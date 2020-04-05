Local church holds its first 'Drive-In' worship service

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps congregations from gathering inside the church walls, one local church moved its Sunday service to the parking lot.

Palm Sunday looks a little different this year, as the COVID-19 outbreak forced churches to close their doors.

Many have moved to a virtual platform to stream services, but Lakeview Church of the Nazarene in Topeka decided to take a different approach.

The church pastor, Rob Self said,"Everybody's been talking about how they want to somehow get back together just to worship."

That led Self to organize their first drive-in church service.

"Right now we're in this together," he said, "It is so important that we help each other, so this is one of those opportunities we're gonna be able to come together and just love each other."

Safety was the main priority.

Self said, "We want everyone to keep their masks on, keep their gloves on, stay in their cars. We want everyone to be safe."

While the service may have been unconventional, Self said the message was received the same.

"I've seen smiles on so many of these people's faces already," he said.

Self also plans to continue the drive-in church service every Sunday at 11 a.m.

He said anyone is welcome to attend.

Lakeview Church of the Nazarene is located at 29th and Croco Rd.