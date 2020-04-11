Local church gives groceries to those in need

The Oakland Church of the Nazarene continued their food drop as regularly scheduled, but this time they took some extra precautions.

"What we're doing today is just really extraordinary during this time of the Cornoavirus, we have volunteers that are six feet apart and they're all wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and no one is getting out of their cars"

The Oakland Church of the Nazarene always offers food to those in need, but given the current situation, the process had to change...

"Some have their windows up here and they’re really paranoid which is a good thing to be at this time and others are open and friendly, they have their own masks on so I think everyone is feeling cautious today but thankful that we have this food."

Several volunteers spent hours filling trunks with enough food for the whole family.

"Each vehicle of 105 vehicles is probably getting you know 30 pounds worth of food today and we're just so blessed to be able to do this during this time to help people out because the food is not as available and this is all free and the volunteers are not paid we're all free and we're just doing this for our community and looking out for each other during this time."

Jeanatte Cook, a pastor at the church, says it's important to keep your faith, even in the hardest of times.

"As long as you trust in the lord, he will look out for you. We're doing this today because that's what Jesus did what he did for the least of ease we do for you and to have that attitude in life, that'll take you a long way. "