Local businesses help students with meals while out of school

Several local businesses have said they want to help students who need meals while schools are closed.

Many schools have called off classes at the order of local health departments due to COVID-19.

Some student who are not in school often don’t get a meal, so these businesses say they will help:

Diner 24

2134 N. Kansas Ave, Topeka

- Free Snack Lunch

The Pennant

915 S. Kansas Avenue, Topeka

- Starting a “Kids Eat Free” program through the end of March

- $1,000 to support Project Topeka and we will be donating $1 from every paid meal to Project Topeka

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

609 NW US Highway 24, Topeka

- Kids in the Topeka area Eat Free while they are out of school

Kansas Coffee & Ice Cream

428 N. Marshall St., Chapman

- Free breakfast and lunch for students

The Iron Rail

705 S. Kansas, Topeka

- Free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal

Ladybird Diner

721 Massachusetts, Lawrence

- Free Sack Lunches

Several schools have also said they will provide sack lunches for students during the extended breaks. Check with your local district for instructions.

If you know of a business who is providing help, please send a message to news@wibw.com