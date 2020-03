Local businesses are seeing the impact of the coronavirus.

Josey Baking Co., located on Oakley and Huntoon, is taking precautions due to the virus.

On their Facebook page Friday, they announced that they are not shutting down completely, but they are closing their dining area to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They say they want to keep both their employees and patrons safe.

They are still open as a carry-out shop, and their hours are still the same.