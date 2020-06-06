Local Farmers Market faces shutdown possibility

The Shawnee County Heatlh Department has confirmed that there has been discussion about shutting down the Downtown Topeka Farmers Market.

The Health Department has received multiple complaints and pictures over several weeks regarding no mask wear at the local Farmers Market.

Incident Commander Dusty Nichols has said that the Farmers Market has been asked for a plan or they would not be able to operate by next Saturday.

Nichols also said that the market was not closed down today by the Shawnee County Health Department.

Local venders posted on Facebook saying a hearing will be held 9:00 a.m. at the Shawnee county Courthouse regarding a potential shutdown.