Livestreaming this weekend: From John Legend to Stonehenge, there’s plenty to enjoy

(CNN/Gray News) – There’s a lot to look forward to online this Father’s Day weekend, from the heavens to heavenly sounds. Catch the summer solstice live from Stonehenge, John Legend performs with Lennon Stella and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band plays a live benefit this Father's Day weekend. (Source: CNN) John Legend It's a big weekend for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner. Legend released his seventh studio album, "Bigger Love," on Friday. On Saturday, he follows up with a livestreamed performance featuring special guest Lennon Stella. The show airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Live Nation website.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The New Orleans institution will be joined by special guests for a live show benefiting the members of the musical collective. Special guests will include Dave Grohl, Beck, Elvis Costello and Dave Matthews.

The show starts Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Preservation Hall’s official YouTube, Facebook and Twitch pages.

Join Ben Jaffe, Danny Clinch, special guests and our musical family around the world as we pay homage to New Orleans... Posted by Preservation Hall Jazz Band on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Stonehenge

For the first time since before the dawn of history, the summer solstice will be streamed.

The English Heritage Trust Facebook page will livestream the start of summer from Stonehenge.

Don’t go to bed early Saturday night, because sunrise at the famous stone circle takes place at 11:52 p.m. Eastern.

