Little Apple Optimist Club's MHS Student of the month: Kate McGee

The Little Apple Optimist Club's Manhattan High School student of the month is Kate McGee, a senior at Manhattan Hugh and the daughter of Dan and Tammy McGee.

Kate has a 3.7 GPA and was inducted into the National Honor Society in 2018.

She is very involved in tennis and is a varsity letter winner for the past four years. She was a qualifier in the state tennis tournament this year. she has served as a tennis instructor for young children and is a member of the US Tennis Association.

Kate is very active in her church, University Christian Church. She has served as a Sunday school teacher, J12 leader, and served as a vacation bible school leader.

Kate plans to participate in the dual degree program at Manhattan Christian College and Kansas State University, where she will major in architecture/interior design.

The Little Apple Optimist Club's student of the month is designed to recognize Manhattan High School seniors that make a difference in their community through volunteerism and leadership activities that have a positive impact on MHS and/or the Manhattan community.