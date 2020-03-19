List of local restaurants offering carryout services

Restaurants in several counties have been forced to close their dining rooms due to the coronavirus. We have come up with a list of restaurants that are open and providing carryout, drive-thru and delivery services:
TOPEKA:
4 Guys Bar & Grill
(785) 478-5116
https://www.4guysbargrill.com/
https://www.facebook.com/4guysbargrill/
A-Hann Thai Restaurant
(785) 435-8555
https://ahannthai.com/
https://www.facebook.com/A-Hann-Thai-Restaurant-603020230107536/
Ajs Pizzeria
(785) 861-7000
https://ajsnypizza.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AjsNyPizzeriaOfTopeka/
Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant
(785) 862-0255
https://amigostopeka.com/wp/
https://www.facebook.com/amigostopeka/
Annie’s Place
(785) 273-0848
https://www.anniesplacetopeka.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AnniesPlaceTopeka/
Banjo’s Café
(785) 862-1406
http://banjoscafe.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Banjos-Cafe-127268400777213/
The Bar N Grill
(785) 438-2020
https://www.facebook.com/barngrilltopeka/
Blackbird Expresso Bar and Bistro
(785) 271-8188
https://www.facebook.com/BlackbirdBistro/
Blue Moose
(785) 272-6800
http://thebluemoosebarandgrill.com/topeka/
https://www.facebook.com/bluemoosetopeka/
Bobo’s
(785) 234-4511
https://www.facebook.com/Bobos-Drive-In-269473363065750/
Brew Bank
(785) 670-8008
https://brewbanktopeka.com/
https://www.facebook.com/brewbanktopeka/
Celtic Fox
(785) 235-2138
https://www.thecelticfox.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheCelticFox/
Cook’s American Grill
(785) 271-1415
http://cooks-american-grill.cafes-city.com/
https://www.facebook.com/CooksAmericanGrill/
El Mezcal
(785) 357-0956
https://elmezcaltopeka.com/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/El-Mezcal/121008304581028
El Mezcal III
(785) 228-9225
https://elmezcaltopeka.com/
https://www.facebook.com/El-Mezcal-III-122843564401804/
El Ranchito
(785) 438-2500
https://www.facebook.com/ElRanchitoTopekaKS/
Glazed Goose
(785) 273-6223
https://www.facebook.com/GlazedGoose/
Iron Rail Brewing
(785) 215-8123
https://www.ironrailbrewing.com/
https://www.facebook.com/IronRailBrewing/
Jason’s Deli
(785) 478-4144
https://www.jasonsdeli.com/restaurants/topeka-deli
https://www.facebook.com/JasonsDeliTopeka/
Jeremiah Bullfrogs
(785) 272-3764
https://www.facebook.com/JEREMIAH-BULLFROGS-BAR-AND-GRILLE-157353776246/
Jersey Mikes Downtown
(785) 357-7827
https://www.jerseymikes.com/menu
https://www.facebook.com/JerseyMikesTopeka21002/
Jersey Mikes Brookfield
(785) 273-7827
https://www.jerseymikes.com/menu
https://www.facebook.com/JerseyMikesTopeka21001/
Josey Baking Co.
(785) 408-1552
https://www.facebook.com/joseybakingco
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro
(785) 228-2001
http://www.juliscoffeeandbistro.com/
https://www.facebook.com/juliscoffeeandbistrotopeka/?hc_location=ufi
LaRoccas Pizza
(785) 861-7141
https://laroccastopeka.com/
https://www.facebook.com/LaRoccasPizzaonGage/
Luis' Place
(785) 350-2028
https://www.facebook.com/luisplacetopeka/
Monsoon Indian Grill
(785) 783-7776
http://www.monsoonindiangrill.com/
https://www.facebook.com/MonsoonIndianGrill/
The Pad
(785) 234-3596
https://www.facebook.com/thepadrestaurant/
The Pennant
(785) 286-6808
https://www.thepennanttopeka.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ThePennantTopeka/
Pizagel's Pizza & Bakery
(785) 273-7070
https://pizagels.com/
https://www.facebook.com/pizagelspizzaandbakery/
Spin Pizza
(785) 414-7746
https://www.spinpizza.com/
https://www.facebook.com/SPINPizzaTopeka/
Taco Villa
(785) 272-8030
http://tacovillatopeka.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Taco-Villa-455388597831154/
Tailgators
(785) 272-1432
https://www.facebook.com/Tailgators-Sports-Pub-Grub-621348144556389/
Thin and Crisp Gourmet Pizza
(785) 559-0853
https://www.facebook.com/thinandcrispgourmetpizza/
Tortilla Jacks Mexican Restaurant
(785) 232-4091
https://www.facebook.com/TortillaJacks/?ref=br_rs
Townsite Café
(785) 233-5883
https://www.townsitecafecatering.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TownsiteCafeAndCatering/
Tuptim Thai
(785) 266-2299
https://www.tuptimthaitopeka.com
https://www.facebook.com/Tuptim-Thai-Restaurant-113858118644487/
Vikings Grille
(785) 730-3414
http://vikingsgrille.com/
https://www.facebook.com/VikingsGrille/
Wellers Grill and Bar
(785) 783-3191
http://wellersbar.com/
https://www.facebook.com/WellersGrillAndBar/
HARVEYVILLE:
Hell Rayzor’s
(785) 589-2299
https://www.facebook.com/hellrayzorsroadhouse/