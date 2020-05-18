Linn County revises Health Order after facing lawsuit

Linn County has updated their public health order after facing a federal lawsuit from residents.

The new Order allows for businesses to request a warrant or other judicial approval before certain records are disclosed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both plaintiffs in the case moved to have the lawsuit dismissed. Jackie Taylor, owner and publisher of Linn County News newspaper, and Linda Jo Hisel, owner and operator of Nana Jo’s Café in Linn County, were the two plaintiffs.

“I’m happy we found a workable solution for the citizens of the County,” says Taylor. “Linn County ultimately did the right thing with this new Order, and we’re glad Kansas Justice Institute was there to help.”

The original Order from May 1, stated that businesses had to turn over lists of patrons to county officials without a warrant. This would effectively track the whereabouts of residents and was not protected under patient-doctor confidentiality or attorney-client privilege.

“This case was about Linn County understanding that constitutional rights cannot be ignored,” says Sam MacRoberts of Kansas Justice Institute. “Even during a pandemic, we’re happy to stand up with Kansans to protect their rights and liberties.”

On May 10, Taylor and Hisel sued in federal court that this violated Fourth Amendment rights. A hearing on a temporary restraining order was held by Judge Holly Teeter in the U.S. District Court of Kansas on May 15.

“We’re a close-knit community, and my customers are like family. I don’t want to put anyone’s health in jeopardy, but I’m not going to put anyone’s privacy in jeopardy either,” says Hisel.

Ryan Kriegshauser, the other attorney on the case, says, “In this pandemic, we must find the correct balance between safety and civil rights. To do that we must vigorously push back when the government oversteps as Linn County did here.”