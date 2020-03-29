Lincoln St. house fire causes $48,000 damage to home

The Topeka Fire Department believe a flammable device sparked a Sunday morning house fire.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire located at 1016 SW Lincoln St. just before 3:30 AM.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the two-story wood frame residence.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

No one was inside the home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is listed as incendiary, but they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Of the $48,000 loss, $47,000 was to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.

Anyone with information about the circumstances of this fire may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or 1-800-222 TIPS.