Lighter winds, mild Thursday

Lighter winds are expected tomorrow as temperatures begin to warm up for the remainder of the week.

Thursday morning will start out cool with temperatures in the mid 40s. We will have plenty of sunshine with some afternoon high level clouds.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s with wind speeds back under 15 mph throughout the day.

As May begins on Friday, we will get even warmer with highs in the low 80s. It is unlikely that we will set any record highs, but the numbers will be more typical of early June. South winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon.

Warmer weather will continue into the weekend before our next cold front brings returning chances for showers and thunderstorms.

As of now, it looks like the best chance of storms will arrive after dark Saturday evening with activity continuing into Sunday morning.

While a few strong storms cannot be ruled out Saturday night, the overall risk of severe weather appears low at this time.