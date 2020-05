Some driver’s license offices in Kansas will reopen tomorrow Tuesday, May 12.

In Shawnee County only the CDL location will open. So will CDL offices in Sedgwick and Johnson Counties.

Regular driver’s license offices in Riley, Nemaha and Douglas Counties will also be opening.

In order to visit you must make an appointment. You may still renew I.D. cards, driver’s licenses and vehicle tags online at iKan.ks.gov