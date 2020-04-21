Levi Stockard to transfer from K-State

Junior forward Levi Stockard will transfer from K-State, the team announced Tuesday.

“Levi has informed me of his desire to transfer," head coach Bruce Weber said. "Although we are disappointed with his decision, we wish him the best."

Stockard played in 100 games in three seasons for the Wildcats, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game.

"He was part of some special moments here at K-State, including a run to the Elite Eight and a Big 12 Championship," Weber said. "He is a quality young man and is on track to graduate on time, which is the most important thing. We appreciate what he has given us these last three seasons.”

With Stockard's departure, Mike McGuirl will be the lone senior on the 2020-2021 squad.

Seven new faces will play for the Wildcats as part of K-State's highly touted 2020 recruiting class. The group of signees are ranked among the Top 25 recruiting classes by most recruiting services including Rivals.com (18), 247Sports.com (23) and ESPN (24).