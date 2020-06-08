Legislature launches investigation into Kansas Department of Labor's COVID-19 shortfalls

The Kansas Legislative Post Audit Committee has voted to investigate the shortfalls by the Kansas Department of Labor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thousands of unemployed Kansans were let down by the safety net designed to protect them during this unforeseen setback,” says Post Audit Committee Chair Senator Julia Lynn. “We, as a legislature, have a duty to our constituents to get to the bottom of this problem and I thank the committee for the unanimous support.”

Senator Lynn says that she is interested to see what the investigation uncovers from employees on the frontline.

A release sent by the committee states that the audit will occur in two phases. The first will be a survey that focuses on direct, confidential and anonymous feedback from Department of Labor employees. It says the second will be an investigation into factors that have added to delays in the claims processing, steps taken by the DOL to address the delays and potential federal resource oversight of the DOL.

The Committee says that both phases will happen simultaneously and results should be available within five months.

