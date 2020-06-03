Legislature gears up for special session Wednesday morning in Topeka

For the 24th time in its 159-year history, the Kansas Legislature will reconvene for a special session on Wednesday at the Statehouse.

The session, which will convene at 8 a.m., was called by Gov. Laura Kelly on May 26.

Both the House and Senate will convene for the special session, which comes after Kelly vetoed the Legislature's bill limiting the governor's power to issue executive orders, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

That bill was passed on Friday, May 22, after a nearly 24-hour final-day session at the Statehouse.

A special is called to address a particular topic or emergency, according to state officials.

According to state statute, a special session may be called by the governor or the Legislature.

The 2020 Special Session is the 24th special session in Kansas history. The first was called in 1874 and the most recent were in 2005 over school finance; in 2013 over the "Hard 50" law; and in 2016 over school finance.