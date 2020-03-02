Legislature considers bill to restrict transmission lines

The Kansas Legislature is considering a proposal that would require utilities to undergo a rigorous permitting process before they install transmission lines in urban areas, including allowing communities to comment on the plans.

In 2018, Evergy replaced older, wooden poles with metal poles that were taller and wider in some Wichita neighborhoods. The project occurred with little public notice in predominantly low-income and black communities, and prompted a wealth of complaints.

The bill requires utilities to undergo a permitting process for transmission lines in urban areas that includes a public hearing. The House approved the legislation last week and it now goes to the Senate.