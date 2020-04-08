Legislators block Governor’s religious gatherings executive order

The Legislative Coordinating Council voted to overturn Gov. Laura Kelly’s newest executive order restricting the size of religious gatherings.

In a vote of 5 to 2, the order was overturned on Wednesday.

“In these uncertain times we need to grant these leaders the flexibility to serve their congregation while also trusting them not to do anything that would put their congregation at risk. No evidence has been shown to indicate that faith leaders are violating that trust,” said House Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe).

The new order, ordered churches and funerals to limit gatherings to less than 10.

A statewide stay-at-home order that Kelly issued last month allowed for religious gatherings as long as social distancing was maintained. It did not specifically restrict the number of people.

Her order was set to take effect at noon Wednesday, just days before Easter.